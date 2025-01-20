French Ambassador Azerbaijan Visits Alley Of Martyrs
1/20/2025 12:05:28 AM
French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon visited the Alley
of Martyrs on January 20 - National Day of Mourning.
Azernews reports that the diplomat has shared a
post on her X social account writing the following:
"On this day of mourning, marking the 35th anniversary of the
Black January tragedy, we, together with my European colleagues,
mourn the victims of the January events of 1990," he noted.
