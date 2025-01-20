French Ambassador Azerbaijan Visits Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon visited the Alley of Martyrs on January 20 - National Day of Mourning.

Azernews reports that the has shared a post on her X social account writing the following:

"On this day of mourning, marking the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy, we, together with my European colleagues, mourn the of the January events of 1990," he noted.