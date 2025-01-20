عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Ambassador Azerbaijan Visits Alley Of Martyrs

French Ambassador Azerbaijan Visits Alley Of Martyrs


1/20/2025 12:05:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon visited the Alley of Martyrs on January 20 - National Day of Mourning.

Azernews reports that the diplomat has shared a post on her X social account writing the following:

"On this day of mourning, marking the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy, we, together with my European colleagues, mourn the victims of the January events of 1990," he noted.

MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109107073


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search