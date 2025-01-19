Gas Meter Fraud: ESBU Exposes Officials Of Firtash's Company

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Detectives from the Main Department of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) have uncovered a scheme involving state funds misappropriation during the installation of gas meters by a company linked to sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

According to Ukrinform, the ESBU press service reported this.

It is noted that officials of a company responsible for gas distribution to consumers in Volyn region were implicated in the scheme.

Investigations revealed that company officials had been engaged in gas meter installation work over three years under contracts with subcontractors.

"One of the contracts was signed with a private company that planned to install 1,181 household gas meters. However, the work was not completed, and the cost of installation, UAH

1.27 million, was fraudulently documented in reports of completed work. The gas distribution company settled the contract in full," the ESBU noted.

The intentional actions of the involved officials caused damages exceeding UAH

1.27

million.

The scheme's organizer has been notified of suspicion under Article 191, Part 5 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which addresses embezzlement or misappropriation of property through abuse of office. The issue of pretrial detention measures is currently under consideration.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the ESBU has also charged the acting head of the board of another company linked to Firtash with illegal allocation of nearly UAH

10 million in bonuses.