Former Journalist Naheed Jahangir And Her Sisters Attacked, All Three Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Naheed Jahangir, the former renowned journalist and current Assistant Manager at Lady Reading Hospital, along with her sisters, was brutally attacked on Saturday evening while returning home from a family function. The incident occurred near Kohat Road Chungi, where their rickshaw was intercepted by a car.

According to reports, the assailants forced the rickshaw to the side of the road. The attackers allegedly dragged Naheed Jahangir and her sisters, Salma Jahangir and Rani Andaleeb ( a trainee reporter with TNN) , out of the rickshaw at gunpoint. They then violently assaulted the women, leaving them severely injured.

Naheed Jahangir claims the attack was carried out by her maternal uncles' sons and their family, though the motive remains unclear. She described how the attackers targeted their heads and faces, causing multiple injuries, including deep wounds requiring stitches on their heads and injuries to their necks and faces.

The victims were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital, where they were given immediate medical treatment.

“This is the height of shamelessness,” Naheed Jahangir stated.“We were dragged out of our rickshaw in front of everyone and mercilessly beaten. It seemed like the attackers had planned this thoroughly, as the police officers at the relevant station have shown no cooperation. The attackers had already reached the station and manipulated the situation in their favor.”

The relevant police station informed TNN that Naheed Jahangir's family had allegedly initiated an altercation with their maternal uncle's family during the function, reportedly injuring a pregnant woman. In retaliation, the latter carried out the subsequent attack, injuring Jahangir and her sisters.

Naheed Jahangir

has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to take immediate action by analyzing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the perpetrators. She warned that if justice is not served, the three sisters would be forced to protest in front of the Peshawar Press Club.