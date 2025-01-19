Helping A Hero Raises More Than $800,000 At Inaugural Celebration Honoring Heroes And Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge

Funds Raised Through Auction to Co-Host Steve Bannon's“War Room” Benefit Wounded Veterans

- Meredith IlerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Helping a Hero , a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans is honored to bring a group of America's wounded heroes to the nation's capital to participate in the inauguration of the President. This initiative is part of the organization's ongoing mission to support those who have sacrificed so much in service to the country. One of the event highlights was an extraordinary auction offering the opportunity to co-host Steve Bannon's War Room, which inspired significant generosity from attendees.Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping a Hero, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support.“The success of this auction demonstrates the deep respect and appreciation Americans have for our wounded veterans,” said Iler.“These funds will directly impact the lives of heroes who sacrificed for our freedom, providing them with homes and the resources they need to thrive.”The event was marked by powerful and inspirational remarks from Steve Bannon, whose encouragement resonated deeply with the veterans and guests in attendance. Bannon's words reflected the importance of standing with those who have defended the nation's freedoms.Legendary actor and singer Robert Davi, who delivered a stirring performance, shared his pride in supporting the cause.“Our veterans are the backbone of America's strength,” said Davi.“It's an honor to join Helping a Hero in this mission to uplift and empower those who have given so much.”Celebrity chef and Helping a Hero Ambassador Paula Deen also lent her voice to the evening's festivities, praising the organization's life-changing work.“The courage and resilience of these heroes inspire me every day,” said Deen.“I'm blessed to be part of a cause that makes such a meaningful difference.”The celebration drew dozens of prominent legislators and public officials, including incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whose presence underscored the bipartisan commitment to supporting veterans' needs.“We are thrilled to honor our heroes at such a historic moment,” said Meredith Iler, Founder of the Helping a Hero Homes Program.“Their sacrifices for our freedom deserve recognition and action. Bringing them to Washington allows their voices to be heard as we work together to shape policies that support their long-term needs.”Helping a Hero's impact extends far beyond this event. Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than 200 specially adapted homes in 27 states to combat-wounded veterans. Through partnerships with patriotic builders and donors, it continues to expand programs that address the unique challenges faced by military families, including marriage and caregiver retreats, wellness initiatives, and emergency assistance.“Each of our heroes has a powerful story of perseverance and patriotism,” Iler added.“With the help of patriots like Steve Bannon, we are not only building homes-we are building futures.”ABOUT HELPING A HERO :Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to“Nominate a Hero,” wounded heroes needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our“Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

