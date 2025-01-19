Anup Soni Reveals Names Of His Juniors From NSD Who Today Are Big Villains In Movies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Anup Soni, who is known for 'Crime Patrol', revealed the names of his juniors in the National School of Drama in Delhi. He also said he used to rag his juniors along with his peers. However, the said that the ragging was only limited to "roasting" or "bullying" the juniors with discussions around acting, and no physical harm was caused to them.

He told Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, "Ashutosh Rana, Mukesh Tiwari, Kumud Mishra, and Yashpal Sharma, all the villains of the Hindi industry, these all are my juniors from NSD. I have ragged them."

He further mentioned, "Actually it was like more of a roasting session. We used to ask them, 'Where did you come from?'. Then ask them to do something, say a dialogue. And, even if they said the dialogue correctly, we used to tell them, 'You watch a lot of films. This is a theatre. You know, films and theatres are different media. Have you come to be a hero?' This is how we bullied them. Nobody was physically hurt in those roasting sessions. It was just verbal sledging. It was more related to acting but in a little bullying way."

Earlier, on the same podcast, Anup had shared an interesting anecdote about cold-calling the late filmmaker Yash Chopra to get some work.

The actor said that he dialed a landline number, and luckily Yash Chopra picked up the call as those were the days when cell phones hadn't penetrated the telecommunications market. A video of the actor talking about the same has resurfaced on the Internet.

In the video, the actor said, "I opened the directory and dialed the number of Yash Raj Films, and Yash Chopra picked up the phone. I swear, mobiles didn't come till then. I told him that, 'I am from the National School of Drama', specifically underlined NSD because some NSD passouts had worked with him."