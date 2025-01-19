New Music Alert Unbelieving Eyes From Austrian Born, British Singer Ferdinand Rennie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ferdinand Rennie

Unbelieving Eyes from Austrian born, British Ferdinand Rennie

Track Title: Unbelieving Eyes Genre: Pop / Ballad Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: GB7EB7000114

DUNOON, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This original Song UNBELIEVING EYES was written especially for FERDINAND RENNIE by Sharon Vaughn, Niklas Edberger, Jeff Franzel, Alan Vukelic and Ferdinand Rennie. It is a perfect vehicle to show off his strong, powerful, yet emotional voice.Austrian born, British singer FERDINAND RENNIE lives in the west coast of Scotland. His music career has had several highlights as TV appearance in ORF (AUSTRIAN BROADCASTING) AUSTRIAN ELIMINATION for THE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST, German TV Shows, also including leading roles in musicals such as TABALUGA & LILLI, LES MISÉRABLES, ELISABETH, SIXTY SIXTY, AHOI-THE SEAMANS REVUE, FIFTY FIFTY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. In over 3 decades he has released many recordings.He also produced the ballad Drying Little Tears for the Regine SIXT Children's Aid Foundation and was guest star in the Christmas concert tour of the Eurovision song contest winner, Vicky Leandros, as well as taking part in many live events and charity galas where he captivated audiences.A memorable highlight of his career to-date was being asked to sing in Monte Carlo in front of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.He has also worldwide radio plays of his personal interpretations of many well known hits including Snow Patrol's Run, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, Sarah McLachlan's Angel, Laura Fabian's I Will Love Again and The Greatest Showman Hit Never enough - which he also performed at the ITV Show BRITAINS GOT TALENT (2022) followed by the release of CHASE THE SUN - produced by Grammy Winner MIKAL BLUE!@ferdinandrennietvContact Ferdinand Rennie on +44 (0) 7572 440 804 or at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

Unbelieving Eyes - Ferdinand Rennie

