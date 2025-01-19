Umerov Signs Order Appointing Kachur As Head Of National Ground Forces Academy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense Rustem Umerov, following the directive of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has signed an order appointing Colonel Roman Kachur as Head of Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov shared this on .

The Defense Minister recalled that Kachur received the most support in the Army+ App voting, where service members participated in selecting the new head of the Academy.

"Colonel Kachur is a combat officer with extensive experience. He commanded the 55th Artillery Brigade and possesses a deep understanding of the needs of our military, as well as a clear vision for reforming military education," Umerov emphasized.

The minister outlined Kachur's main objectives as follows:



Conducting a comprehensive audit of the Academy's operations.

Implementing reforms in military education. Enhancing the quality of training for soldiers, officers, and sergeants-an essential need for our armed forces.

Umerov highlighted the significance of involving military personnel in the decision-making process. "It is especially important that this decision was made with the involvement of military personnel, who participated in the voting via the modern digital Army+ platform. This approach ensures maximum transparency and democracy in the decision-making process," he said, thanking the defenders for their participation in the voting.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky had instructed Umerov to appoint Colonel Roman Kachur as Head of the National Ground Forces Academy.