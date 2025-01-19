Global Breast Shells Market Size By Growth Rate, Business Challenges, Competitors, And Forecast 2033 Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergen Research Logo

The Breast Shells is divided by distribution into Medical Retail Stores, Stores and Hospital Pharmacies dominated the market in 2023.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Breast Shells market is projected to grow from USD 75.9 million in 2024 to USD 108.0 million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.00%.

The rising global birth rates and increasing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding are expected to drive the demand for breast shells. According to UNICEF, over 23 million births are expected in India in 2023, and in the United States, the number of births was 3,591,328 in 2023, as reported by the CDC. With more women breastfeeding, the need for breast shells, which help with issues such as nipple pain, flat or inverted nipples, and breastfeeding challenges, is increasing.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@

The use of breast shells is expected to grow due to a rise in breastfeeding rates. For example, the percentage of mothers breastfeeding their child at 12 months increased from 29.2% in 2020 to 35.9% in 2022, according to the CDC's National Immunization Survey. As more mothers breastfeed, issues such as nipple fissures and nipple shape problems are becoming more common, further boosting the demand for breast shells.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Technological advancements in breast shell design and materials are a significant driver of market growth. Silicone materials, known for their softness and flexibility, allow for better fit and comfort, which are essential for breastfeeding mothers. These innovations help reduce discomfort and pressure on sensitive areas, making the products more appealing to consumers.

Companies like Medela are leading the way in product innovation. In 2021, Medela introduced the "Calm" breast shell, designed to mimic the natural curve of a mother's breast. The product uses soft and flexible silicone materials, which have led to a 25% increase in sales compared to previous models. Such advancements demonstrate the demand for comfortable and effective solutions for breastfeeding mothers.

Government and Awareness Programs

Government and health organizations are also playing a crucial role in promoting breastfeeding. For example, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services designated August 2022 as National Breastfeeding Month to encourage mothers to nurse their babies. Such awareness campaigns are expected to further increase breastfeeding rates and, consequently, the demand for breast shells.

Challenges in the Market

Despite the growth opportunities, the lack of clinical evidence supporting the benefits of breast shells presents a challenge to market expansion. Without solid scientific proof, some mothers and healthcare providers may hesitate to adopt these products. The absence of clinical trials and proven results could limit the willingness of healthcare professionals to recommend breast shells, slowing market growth.

Browse Full Report:

Market Segmentation Insights

The Breast Shells market is divided by distribution channel into Hospital Pharmacies, Medical Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Others. Hospital Pharmacies dominated the market in 2023. This is largely due to the high number of births taking place in hospital settings and the subsequent demand for breast shells among new mothers. As more women give birth in hospitals, the need for these products continues to rise.

Online stores are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The shift in consumer preference towards e-commerce platforms, where products are often available at lower prices and can be easily compared, is fueling this growth. Major online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Motherhood Maternity are contributing to the accessibility and popularity of breast shells through targeted promotions, discounts, and convenient shopping experiences.

The Breast Shells market is set for steady growth, driven by increased breastfeeding rates, advancements in product design, and the rising awareness of breastfeeding benefits. Although challenges such as the lack of clinical evidence exist, innovations in materials and a growing number of online sales channels are expected to support continued market expansion. As more mothers seek solutions for a comfortable breastfeeding experience, breast shells will continue to play a key role in the global market.

In July 2024, Ardo Medical Inc. announced the "Ardo Melia," a completely untethered wearable breast pump aimed to improve moms' pumping experiences. The Ardo Melia has a massage mode for speedier letdown, an extended battery life, powerful suction, and a memory option for saving preferred settings.

This pump is currently available on Breastpumps and is covered by most insurance plans, making it accessible and inexpensive to many moms in the United States. This launch demonstrates Ardo's dedication to providing new and effective nursing solutions.

Some of the key companies in the global Breast Shells market include:

Ameda

Ardo Medical Ltd

Artsana

Chiaro Technology Ltd

Chicco

Haakaa

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Breast Shells Latest Industry Updates

In October 2022, Ameda announced the release of the Ameda Pearl. This hospital-grade breast shell combines powerful hospital-grade performance with a long-lasting and user-friendly design that helps moms both in the hospital and at home. Pearl offers powerful hospital-grade pumping with two modes and a wide range of configurable settings. Thus, this product launch helped the company expand its breast shell product offering.

In March 2021, Philips Avent announced the launch of a new electric breast shell inspired by a baby's natural feeding motion. The new breast shell, which has groundbreaking natural motion technology and a compact, portable design, was intended to fulfil the needs of the modern woman who must balance a hectic lifestyle while breastfeeding. This technique stimulates milk flow faster than previous models, allowing moms to express their milk more efficiently. At the same time, the soft silicone cushion gently conforms to mom's breast shape and size. As a result, the product launch helped the company increase its market presence.

Request For Discount:

Breast Shells Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Silicone

Polypropylene

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Breastfeeding

Pain Sensitivity

By Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Young Mothers

Middle-aged Mothers

Elderly Women

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospital Pharmacies

Medical Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Buy Now:

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.