US influencers prefer China spying on them than CIA

(MENAFN) As the US Supreme Court deliberates over a potential TikTok ban, many American users are migrating to Chinese platforms like RedNote (Xiaohongshu), seeking refuge from censorship. While lawmakers have pressured TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations and comply with US regulations, users are questioning whether American companies are any more trustworthy with their personal data.



This "digital migration" has sparked a trend of American TikTokers humorously referring to themselves as “TikTok refugees” while packing up and relocating their content to RedNote, where they bond with Chinese users who teach them Mandarin and help them navigate the platform. These TikTokers are also encouraging their peers to delete US-owned social media apps like Instagram and Facebook, citing concerns about censorship and control of online discourse in the US.



While some view the migration as a protest against US government overreach, others are drawn to RedNote’s lack of the same level of content regulation they feel is present on American platforms. The move highlights growing frustrations with what users perceive as the increasing censorship and surveillance of their online activities in the US, opting instead for Chinese platforms where free speech is seen as less restricted.

