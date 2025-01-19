Suzlon’s BTCG Showcases ‘Make in India’ Excellence with Successful Blade Testing for Netherland’s We4Ce

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Suzlon Group proudly announced the successful completion of blade testing for We4Ce, a prominent wind energy player from the Netherlands, at its state-of-the-art Blade Test Center Gujarat (BTCG). This achievement not only highlights Suzlon’s technological leadership but also reflects its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, showcasing India’s capabilities in delivering world-class renewable energy solutions.

BTCG, located near Vadodara, Gujarat, is a premier and only full-scale testing facility designed to meet the stringent requirements of wind turbine blade testing. The facility specializes in natural frequency determination, static testing, and fatigue testing for rotor blades, ensuring adherence to the highest international standards, including IEC, GL, and CWET norms.



The successful certification process involved comprehensive testing, including static load, dual-axis fatigue, and simulated 20-year lifecycle performance tests. The blade achieved 90% of the extreme values in compliance with IEC 61400-5 Ed. 2020 standards, setting a benchmark for excellence in the wind energy sector.



Commenting on the milestone, JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “The successful completion of blade testing for We4Ce at BTCG is a testament to Suzlon’s technological leadership and hyper focus on quality. For 29 years, Suzlon has championed the ‘Make in India’ initiative, developing cutting-edge wind energy solutions that not only power India but also contribute to the global renewable energy landscape. Our commitment to innovation and excellence continues to position India as a global hub for sustainable technology.”







