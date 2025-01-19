UAE TEACHER MOZA MOHAMMED RASHID SAADAN AL-HAFITI NAMED IN THE TOP 50 SHORTLIST FOR $1 MILLION GEMS EDUCATION GLOBAL TEACHER PRIZE

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE, 16 January 2025: Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti, a teacher at Zayed Educational Complex, Dibba Al Fujairah, UAE, has been included in the top 50 shortlist for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, a Varkey Foundation initiative organised in collaboration with UNESCO.



Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti, shortlisted for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, was selected from over 5,000 nominations and applications from 89 countries around the world.

Now in its ninth year, the $1 million Global Teacher Prize is the largest prize of its kind.



It was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society. By unearthing thousands of stories of heroes who have transformed young people’s lives, the prize hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world. Since its launch in 2014, the Global Teacher Prize has received over 100,000 applications and nominations from around the globe.



Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti is a highly distinguished educator whose innovative and passionate approach to teaching has earned her accolades including the Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Teacher, the Sharjah Award for Distinguished Teacher, and the Khalifa Educational Award.

Moza Mohammed Rashid’s teaching philosophy is centred on fostering a stimulating and inclusive learning environment where every student is encouraged to reach their full potential. She designs comprehensive lesson plans addressing the varied academic needs of her students, incorporating remedial, reinforcement, and enrichment programmes to ensure all learners receive the support they need. Her ability to integrate technology, such as smart learning tools and virtual platforms, enhances student engagement and fosters critical thinking, creativity, and independent learning. As a result, her students consistently achieve remarkable academic success, with an impressive 88% improvement in diagnostic test scores.

A key aspect of Moza Mohammed Rashid’s approach is an ability to adapt to challenges. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she implemented a virtual learning space to ensure students missing classes could continue their education remotely. This initiative proved so successful that it continued even after the pandemic, demonstrating her forward-thinking and commitment to inclusive education.

Beyond the classroom, Moza Mohammed Rashid is deeply involved in developing educational practices in her school and the wider community. She collaborates with colleagues to create new curricula and strategies that improve the quality of education. Her leadership includes mentoring other teachers, presenting workshops, and guiding educational initiatives both at her school and at a national level. Her recognition as a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert and her receipt of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Teacher highlight her contributions to the teaching profession.

One of her most notable innovations is the ‘Technical Promising Initiative’, to develop the technological and future skills of students in the first and second cycles. She also pioneered the creation of an interactive prayer carpet teaching students how to perform prayer in a fun and engaging way. Her contributions to innovation have been recognised with intellectual property rights from the Ministry of Economy.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation, said:

“The Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight the critical role of education in addressing the major challenges of our time – from combating climate change to reducing inequality and navigating technological change. I congratulate all top 50 finalists, who are joining a global community of educators leading the way to build a better future.”

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said:



“UNESCO is proud to support the Global Teacher Prize, which honours the dedication and impact of teachers worldwide. In a time of global teacher shortages, challenging conditions and technological advances, recognising and investing in teachers is essential to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. Teachers matter as they shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies.”

Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said:

“At GEMS Education, we see first-hand the transformative impact that teachers have on the lives of young people worldwide. Every day, they inspire, uplift, and nurture the minds of future generations. We are deeply honoured to partner with the Global Teacher Prize, a remarkable initiative that recognises the dedication, passion, and resilience of teachers everywhere who are working tirelessly to build a brighter, more hopeful world.”

Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti, top 50 shortlisted for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, said:



“I am deeply humbled to be in the top 50 shortlist for the Global Teacher Prize. I am honoured to be named alongside so many inspirational educators from around the world. Thank you to the Varkey Foundation, GEMS Education, and UNESCO for recognising the crucial role that teachers play in society. Every teacher plays a part in inspiring curiosity, fostering creativity, and empowering students to reach their fullest potential.”



GEMS Education is the largest K-12 operator of private education in the world, which owns, operates, and manages schools globally, reaching an international student audience of over 130,000. It offers four world-class curricula and has 400,000 alumni. It believes in delivering a consistent, dynamic, high-quality education for every child – something in which teachers play a vital role.



The prize is open to working teachers who teach children who are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and 18. Teachers who educate children age 4+ in an Early Years government-recognised curriculum are also eligible, as are teachers working on a part-time basis, and teachers of online courses. Teachers must spend at least 10 hours per week teaching and plan to remain in the profession for the next five years. It is open to teachers in every kind of school and, subject to local laws, in every country in the world.



Teachers applying for the Global Teacher Prize are assessed on teaching practices, how they innovate to address local challenges, achieve demonstrable learning outcomes, impact the community beyond the classroom, help children become global citizens, improve the teaching profession, and gain recognition from external bodies.



Interested teachers were able to apply for the Global Teacher Prize at before the December closing date.



The prize will now be narrowed down to top 10 finalists, to be announced in late January, helping to raise the bar of respect for the teaching profession. The winner will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals, and will be announced at the World Governments Summit, taking place in Dubai from 11-13 February.



When teachers are nominated, the person nominating them writes a brief description online explaining why. The teacher being nominated is then sent an email letting them know they have been nominated and inviting them to apply for the prize. Applicants could apply in English, Mandarin, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian. To join the conversation online, please follow @TeacherPrize.







