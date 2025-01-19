Expert Predicts XRP May Surge To $15 Following Breakout From Triangle Formation

(MENAFN- Breaking) Following a recent decline in mid-December, is now showing signs of recovery, with technical analysis pointing towards strong potential for further growth. With a current value hovering around $3.23, XRP has emerged as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the market, boasting a remarkable 43% increase over the past month.

This surge in price has propelled the second-largest in the to a seven-year high, edging closer to its previous peak of $3.40 back in 2018.

Predictions of Price Increase for XRP

In a recent update on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the significance of XRP 's breakout from a month-long consolidation phase between $1.90 and $2.60. Martinez pointed out that this breakout occurred within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a positive trend for the altcoin.

The analyst has set a potential price target of $15 for XRP , signaling a massive increase of over 365% from its current price.

Backing up this optimistic outlook, XForceGlobal has proposed a range of final price targets for XRP , with estimates ranging from $7 to $12, and more ambitious predictions reaching $20 to $40. The analysis also outlines two potential scenarios for the altcoin's price:

Slower Route: Anticipates a five-wave minor degree followed by a wave 1-2 pullback, creating a favorable setup for future growth.

In this phase, a controlled pullback could pave the way for more bullish action. Despite a potential deeper correction, this route offers long-term holders the promise of significant rewards.

Faster Route: Suggests that the current ascent could be part of a larger primary wave 5, leading XRP to price levels of $7 to $12, hinting at a possible end to the current bull market.

Expert Cautions About Potential Correction by March

Despite the positive forecasts, experts like Egrag Crypto warn investors to stay alert, predicting a significant market correction by March 2025. However, the expert notes that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish, indicating room for short-term growth. Egrag anticipates XRP could reach prices between $4 and $5 before any potential downturn.

XRP is currently at a crucial juncture, with its future trajectory set to redefine its position in the market. Regardless of the route taken, holders of XRP can look forward to a promising future, as long as they navigate the expected volatility with caution.

At present, the altcoin has seen a minor 1.3% decrease in the last 24 hours, trading at $3.23.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView .com

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.