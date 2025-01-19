Messi Scores In Inter Miami CF Preseason Win Over Club America

(MENAFN- IANS) Las Vegas, Jan 19 (IANS) Lionel scored his first goal of the 2025 preseason, as Inter Miami CF rallied to beat Club America 3-2 on penalties in their preseason opener at Allegiant on Sunday (IST).

The former FC trio of Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba combined to level for the Herons in the 34th minute. Alba sought out Suarez at the back post, and the legendary Uruguayan clipped a ball in front of goal, which Messi headed home.

That came just three minutes after the reigning MX champions broke the stalemate with Henry Martin crashing the back post to tap in a pass from former LAFC winger Brian Rodriguez.

Messi's goal was his first under new manager Javier Mascherano a year after 36 goal contributions (20g/16a) in just 19 matches en route to being named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Las Aguilas regained their lead as Israel Reyes capitalised on a defensive miscue in the 53rd minute, but Tomas Aviles equalised at the death for Inter Miami, heading in a sublime corner kick by Julian Gressel.

The match would be decided by a penalty kick shootout and recently-signed Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a pair of saves and 17-year-old homegrown Santi Morales scored the decisive penalty as the Herons won the shootout, 3-2.

Inter Miami will next meet Universitario de Deportes in Peru as part of their five-match preseason tour.

They're preparing for the club's 2025 MLS regular-season opener on February 22 against New York City FC and their CONCACAF Champions Cup return on February 18 at Sporting Kansas City.