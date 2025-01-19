Hamas says Israel ‘failed’ in Gaza, compelled to pull back

(MENAFN) The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has declared that it has successfully forced Israel to withdraw from Gaza ahead of a ceasefire deal set to take effect on Sunday. In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamas asserted that Israel had failed to accomplish its aggressive goals in Gaza, instead committing “war crimes that are a disgrace to humanity.” The statement underscored the immense human toll the conflict has taken as well, noting that nearly 47,000 Palestinians have lost their lives during the 15-month genocidal war.



Hamas claimed that its resistance efforts had “shattered” Israel’s arrogance and resilience in the face of its military aggression. The group pointed to the surprise assault launched on October 7, 2023, as a turning point, stating that it had forced Israel to halt its ongoing aggression, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and continue its military offensive.



The statement from Hamas also emphasized that the Palestinian people are now “closer to the end of the occupation, liberation, and return” to their ancestral land, signaling a hopeful future for the Palestinian cause.



In response to the ceasefire talks, Netanyahu’s cabinet officially approved the agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of prisoners in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire and prisoner release agreement was mediated by Qatar and Egypt, and Netanyahu’s office confirmed the development on Saturday.

