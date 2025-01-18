Egypt: Ceasefire In Gaza To Start Sunday Morning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt's of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday that the Gaza ceasefire deal would be effective as of Sunday 06:30 (GMT) or 08:30 local time.

In a press statement, the Ministry unveiled that during the 42-day first phase of the deal, Israel will release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Hamas' release of 33 Israeli prisoners.

It emphasized Egypt's commitment to coordinate with Qatar and the US to ensure the ceasefire is consolidated and its terms fully implemented.

This will be facilitated through the establishment of a joint operations room based in Egypt, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry underscored the mediators' dedication to implementing the three phases of the agreement within the agreed-upon timelines, aiming to put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Egypt highlighted the heavy toll of the Israeli war on the densely-populated Palestinian Strip, which have resulted in over 50,000 deaths and more than 100,000 injuries, most of whom are women and children.

The ministry also cited the devastating impact of the war, causing infrastructure of Gaza to collapse and rendering the enclave uninhabitable.

Egypt called for the swift creation of a roadmap to restore trust between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, paving the way for their return to the negotiating table.

The ministry urged taking the necessary measures to resolve the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international resolutions, which would establish an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

aff







