Croatian Deputy PM Quits Over Gun Shooting Video

Zagreb: Croatian Deputy Prime Josip Dabro, a leading member of a nationalist hard-right party, resigned on Saturday after a surfaced of him shooting at random from a moving car.

The incident is the latest to trouble the cabinet of conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, whose minister, Vili Bros, was dismissed in November to face a probe.

"I hereby submit my irrevocable resignation," Dabro posted on Facebook.

The 42-year-old was also minister in Plenkovic's government.

The video, made public by the daily Jutarnji List earlier this week, shows him sitting in the passenger seat of a moving car, singing to loud music and firing a pistol into the dark.

Lights in the distance appear to show an inhabited area.

"I am aware that these circumstances create an additional burden for the government and my party," he wrote in his resignation statement.

"My personal situation should not distract the government and the ministry from their priorities or delay necessary reforms."

He said he had sought to implement "changes" within the farming, forestry and fishing ministry to introduce greater "transparency" and had been subject to "significant pressures and threats".

In his initial public reaction to the video on Friday night, Dabro said it had been filmed several years ago and that he had been firing training bullets, Hina news agency reported.

The footage appears to show it was filmed in summer.

The government said on Friday night his behaviour had been "inappropriate and irresponsible".