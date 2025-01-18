Ons Jabeur Bows Out Of Australian Open In Third Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Melbourne: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur was eliminated from Australian Open in the third round after losing to American Emma Navarro 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 today.

Navarro will next face Russian Daria Kasatkina, who made it to the fourth round for the first time in her career, defeating Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-1.

In another match, Polish world number two Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over British player Emma Raducanu.

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion and 2022 US Open winner, is now well on her way to a potential Australian Open title, having previously reached the semifinals in 2022, where she lost to American Danielle Collins.

Other players advancing to the fourth round included Germany's Eva Lys, who beat Romania's Jacqueline Cristian 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who triumphed over Ukraine's Diana Yastremska 6-3, 6-4; Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; and Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, who won against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-2.