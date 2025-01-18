GCC Statistical Center: 10 Gulf Container Ports Among World's Top 70 In '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Ten Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) container have been listed among the world's 70 most efficient ports in 2024, out of 405 ports worldwide, according to the GCC Statistical Centre.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar are among the list of 35 countries that have the largest global maritime fleets in view of both weights and tonnage, the center said in a report on Saturday, citing the United Nations on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 2024 report.

As for the size of the world commercial fleet, the center indicated that the Gulf commercial fleet of ships makes up 54.2 percent of the total Arab fleet for 2023.

Most GCC member countries exceeded the Arab average in the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), recording 100.5 points in 2023, it added.

The number of major Gulf seaports hit more than 25 in 2024, it pointed out. (end)

