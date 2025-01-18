Al-Sabah Hospital, One Of Kuwait's Top Medical Facilities -- Moh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Al-Sabah Hospital has a rich medical experience and is one of Kuwait's top scientific and medical facilities.
In a speech at the opening of the hospital's first scientific conference on Saturday, the minister underlined the recent achievements of Al-Sabah Hospital, including opening an epilepsy monitoring unit for children, the first of its kind in Kuwait, which reduced the numbers of patients who need medical treatment abroad.
He also mentioned the expansion in the Gastroenterology Department, to receive more patients and reduce the time period on waiting lists.
Moreover, minister Al-Awadhi noted the launch of critical medical care unit for children in 2022, as well is providing specialized surgery treatments. (end)
