Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Spanish Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call today, January 18, 2025, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE José Manuel Albares.
During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.
The call also discussed the latest developments in Syria.
