Preserving Maha Heritage: District Level Committees To Combat Fort Encroachments

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) In a decisive move to protect Maharashtra's cultural and archaeological heritage, of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar on Saturday announced the formation of district-level committees to tackle encroachments on the state's historic forts.

These committees will focus on removing existing encroachments and preventing future ones, ensuring the preservation of these iconic sites.

Chaired by the district collector, the committees will include key officials such as the Commissioner of Police, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, District Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner, and other relevant authorities, including representatives from the Archaeology Department, Forest Department, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

By January 31, the committees must prepare a detailed fort-wise list of encroachments and submit it to the government. From February 1 to May 31, the removal of encroachments will be carried out in a time-bound manner, with regular progress reports submitted to the government.

After clearing encroachments, the committees will implement measures to prevent future encroachments and ensure the forts' long-term protection.

To maintain accountability and transparency, the committees are mandated to hold monthly review meetings and report progress to the state government.

Maharashtra is home to 47 centrally protected forts, managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and 62 state-protected forts, overseen by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums. These forts are a vital part of the state's cultural legacy and require concerted efforts to safeguard their historical significance, structural integrity, and public safety.

Minister Shelar expressed serious concern over reports of encroachments on both protected and unprotected forts, highlighting the threats to their preservation.

“There are significant challenges related to structural integrity, historical value, and law and order at these sites. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, district-level committees will work to address these issues and protect these historic treasures,” Shelar said.