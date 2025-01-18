Lufthansa Buys ITA Airways for €325M, Takes Control of Italian Skies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a €325 million deal, Lufthansa Group has finalized its of a 41% stake in ITA Airways, marking a significant shift in European aviation. This strategic move, completed on January 17, 2025, positions Lufthansa as a dominant player in the lucrative Italian and strengthens its standing as Europe's leading airline group.



The deal integrates ITA Airways as Lufthansa's fifth airline, joining Lufthansa Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines. This expansion makes Italy Lufthansa's sixth home market and second-largest international market after the United States, outside its existing bases.



Rome's Fiumicino Airport will become Lufthansa Group's southernmost hub, while Milan Linate will play a crucial role in connecting northern Italy's economic powerhouse. The acquisition is expected to create over 1,000 new transfer options for passengers, enhancing connectivity across Europe and to international destinations.







Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr emphasized the deal's potential to strengthen Italian and European aviation markets. The company plans to leverage ITA Airways' modern fleet of 99 aircraft and its network of nearly 70 destinations to improve offerings and optimize connections for passengers worldwide.

The transaction faced rigorous scrutiny from European competition authorities, resulting in conditions to protect market competition. These include allowing rival carriers like EasyJet, IAG, and Air France-KLM to expand their operations in Italy and transferring some slots at Milan Linate Airport.



While Lufthansa currently holds a 41% stake, options for acquiring the remaining shares have been agreed upon with the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. These can be exercised as early as 2025, potentially leading to full ownership of ITA Airways by Lufthansa in the future.



This acquisition represents a pivotal step in European airline consolidation, though the process remains gradual compared to markets like North America. For passengers, the deal promises expanded route choices, improved competition, and stronger transatlantic links, potentially driving down ticket prices and boosting service quality.







