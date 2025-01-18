Political Conspiracy Against CM Siddaramaiah, Kin: K'taka Dy CM On ED Findings In MUDA Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 18 (IANS) Commenting on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation proving illegal allotments to Chief Siddaramaiah's family by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that it is a conspiracy against Siddaramaiah and his family.

Addressing the in Belagavi, when asked about the revelations of the ED investigation into alleged irregularities in the MUDA case, Shivakumar said,“A case is a long process of investigation. It is the court's responsibility to decide whether any irregularities occurred, not ours. I have observed the ED investigation, but I will not comment further on this matter.”

“A political conspiracy is being carried out against the Chief Minister and his family. Neither the Chief Minister nor his wife has been involved in any irregularities. Let's leave this matter and focus on the issues of the state,” Shivakumar said.

Commenting on the development, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), IT and BT Priyank Kharge stated on Saturday in Bengaluru,“The action is happening as per the law. Let the investigation happen, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar are saying the same thing. Neither are we trying to scuttle or interfere in the investigation.”

“It's about entire MUDA proceedings and it's not about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's 14 sites. Let everything, that happened over a decade ago, be investigated,” Minister Kharge stated.

Dy CM Shivakumar talking about the inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Belagavi to commemorate the centenary of the 'Father of the Nation' taking over as the Chairman of the AICC, stated,“All-party legislators, along with freedom fighters, will be invited to the Gandhi statue inauguration event at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. The responsibility for this has been entrusted to the District Commissioners.”

He inspected the venue near the Gandhi statue and said,“This is a government event that will be held under the leadership of the Chief Minister. In the august presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the statue will be unveiled by AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.”

“The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairperson of the Legislative Council will also participate in the programme. All-party legislators have been invited to the event. After the event, a group photo of all legislators will be taken. Later, the Chief Minister will host a luncheon for the guests and invitees. Apart from legislators, invitations have also been extended to prominent families, including the family of Gangadhar Deshpande,” he added.