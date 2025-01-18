Stable Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) - Maximum temperatures Saturday are higher than their seasonal average by about 3-4 degrees Celsius, and the weather is relatively cold, but moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain substantially unchanged as the day earlier.On Tuesday, a slight drop in mercury is forecast and the weather will be relatively cold almost nationwide and fair in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 4?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 21? during the day, sliding to 11? at night.