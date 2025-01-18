(MENAFN) Russia has accused Ukraine and Western countries of using blackmail and pressure to disrupt its growing influence in Africa. In an interview with Izvestia, Anatoly Bashkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's African Department, claimed that both Kiev and Western powers have been running a coordinated "information campaign" to undermine Russia's efforts with African nations. Bashkin argued that these nations were being targeted with "political demarches" and other forms of coercion.



Despite these attempts, Russia's recent Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership was a success, with 54 delegations attending, despite Western pressure to boycott the event. Russia's relations with African countries, especially those in West and Southern Africa, have grown stronger in recent years, while Western powers have faced setbacks in the region. Nations like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which have cut ties with France, have turned to Russia for support, with accusations that Ukraine has been involved in supporting rebel groups in the Sahel region.



South Africa has also maintained strong ties with Russia, defying calls from Western nations to distance itself due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russian officials have criticized the US and its allies for pushing neocolonial policies, while President Putin has expressed Russia’s commitment to supporting African countries in maintaining their sovereignty.



