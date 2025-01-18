Discover 'Stanley House Project': A Coastal Living Dream Realised

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 – Habitat Property , Hong Kong's award-winning specialist in unique luxury properties, is thrilled to announce the details of its latest project, 'Stanley House Project'. After more than four years of careful planning, 'Stanley House Project' is now ready for construction. Victoria Allan, Founder and Managing Director of Habitat Property, has secured permits and approvals, sparing buyers the time, expense, and effort required to navigate this intricate process. Located on Stanley Road overlooking Tai Tam Bay and just minutes from the golden sands of Stanley Beach, this ambitious residential development will be a once-in-a-lifetime ownership opportunity.

(Left) The current property on 30 Stanley Link Road. (Right) 'Stanley House Project' represents the highest standard in contemporary design adapted for a coastal living experience. Across the 3,269 square feet, the design will bring a stunning integration of indoor and outdoor living areas, while the elevated terrace brings ample relaxing space. It puts views, privacy, interconnectedness, and comfort all in one place. * For visualisation only

Personally owned and curated by Victoria, 'Stanley House Project' comprises an iconic waterfront site with approved architectural plans in place, allowing prospective buyers to build their own luxurious dream complex. With nothing like this available on the market, the complex will be perched above a five-vehicle carpark and will span over 3,269 square feet of internal living space, and also feature a sea-facing swimming pool, a spacious terrace of 2,420 square feet[1] and a roof terrace of 357 square feet [1] .

The Apex of Waterfront Design

As envisioned by Victoria and renowned Australian Interior Design and Architecture studio K.P.D.O., 'Stanley House Project' represents the pinnacle of luxury waterfront living, prioritising the marriage of sophistication, comfort and security. Each of the three levels with full sea views and impressive 3.5-metre ceilings, all connected by an indoor lift. The integrated living and dining areas will organically engage with the home's 2,777 square feet exterior space [1] , and the elevated swimming pool will blend effortlessly with Tai Tam Bay, offering complete privacy. 'Stanley House Project' will be the epitome of bespoke coastal living at its finest.

'Stanley House Project' is the culmination of Victoria's long-term vision to create a singular luxurious residential experience. It is ultimately a labour of love, demonstrating her property foresight and architectural acumen. Leveraging knowledge gleaned from over two decades as one of Hong Kong's leading property professionals, Victoria purchased her own home on one of the plots in 2010. Eight years later, she acquired the adjacent plot to combine the two. Securing the permits for the consolidation, proposed complex and approvals for a pool, terrace, and land lease modification took over four years. After acquiring the consolidated site with GFA (Gross Floor Area) of 4,359 square feet , the new owner can either retain or demolish the existing structures. From there, the new owner can build their own dream home or utilise the existing plans of 'Stanley House Project' for a three-level complex envisaged by Victoria in partnership one of Australia's most esteemed O architecture captures and distills the very best elements of Australian coastal living, representing a major departure from the typical Hong Kong home. Having undertaken an S16 planning application to relax the site coverage to 33%, the design features rare lateral living space spanning nearly 60 feet, directly facing the sea view, that will open seamlessly to 2,420 sf of external terrace [1] and entertaining area with private pool & BBQ area. These plans maximise the plot's gross floor area, the superb Southside location, and Stanley's sophisticated lifestyle.

'Stanley House Project' will strive for a seamless connection between the generous, open interiors and the spacious, accommodating outdoor areas. Overlooking the magnificent Tai Tam Bay and mere steps from Stanley Main Beach, the location of 'Stanley House Project' is perfect for those looking to balance coastal tranquillity with modern convenience. * For visualisation only "As a long-time resident of the Southside, I've always dreamed of creating a truly exceptional beachfront property that captures the essence of this beautiful coastline. 'Stanley House Project' is the realisation of that dream, a labour of love meticulously planned and designed to offer an unparalleled luxury experience. This is more than just a complex; it's a legacy, a testament to timeless elegance and refined taste," said Victoria Allan, Founder and Managing Director of Habitat Property.

The site has a guide price of HK$238 million which includes fully paid land premium. In addition, Habitat Property has provided an estimate[2] of HK$45 million for the demolition of the current buildings and construction of 'Stanley House Project', which would take approximately two years. Habitat Property will serve as one of the sales brokerages of the property on 30 Stanley Link Road site. [1]This is not included in the saleable area. [2] The estimate is subject to change based on fluctuations in material and building costs, as well as final selections made. [2] The estimate is subject to change based on fluctuations in material and building costs, as well as final selections made.