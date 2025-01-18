Macron trips to Lebanon to support sovereignty, reform efforts

(MENAFN) French leader Emmanuel arrived in Beirut on Friday for his first visit to Lebanon since Joseph Aoun was elected president, ending a two-year presidential vacuum.



Macron's plane landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport at 7 am (0500GMT), where he was welcomed by caretaker Prime Najib Mikati and a range of Lebanese officials, according to Lebanese media reports.



The one-day trip is aimed at supporting President Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam. According to the French presidency, Macron’s visit is intended to “strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty, ensure its prosperity, and preserve its unity.”



Discussions between Macron and Lebanese leaders are expected to focus on political reforms, efforts toward economic recovery, and enhancing international support for Lebanon.



Aoun was elected president on January 9, following a prolonged political impasse. His election comes after a brutal Israeli military campaign last fall, which exacerbated Lebanon’s political divisions and deepened its economic crisis.

