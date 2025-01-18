Vijay Sethupathi Reveals How ‘Viduthalai’ Was A Transformative Experience For Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Vijay Sethupathi shared his thoughts on being a part of the Tamil action thriller“Viduthalai Part 2,” starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, which is set to stream on January 19. The star talked about how working on the has been a deeply transformative experience for him as an actor.

Vijay said:“Working on Viduthalai has been a deeply transformative experience for me as an actor. Vaathiyar's character is highly complex, a man who fights for the oppressed, who is committed to remind the world how society was once different, and a leader who is fearless.”

The heaped praise on the film's director Vetrimaaran.

“Adding to it was Vetri Maaran's commitment to the story and the film, which pushed me to dive deeper into the psyche of Vaathiyar. I hope audiences globally can feel the same emotional and ideological resonance that we experienced during its creation when part 1 and 2 stream on Prime Video.”

He added:“This story might not be of a straight-cut hero, but the tale of his perseverance and courage deserves to be witnessed by the world.”

“Viduthalai Part 2” picks up right after the events of the first part, following the intense fallout of Perumal's arrest. Through gripping flashbacks, Perumal recounts his life story to a group of policemen while being transferred to another location.

The film explores Perumal's transformation from a school teacher to a revolutionary leader, shedding light on the personal and ideological battles that shaped his life. As his blood-soaked, ideology-dripping narration deeply impacts constable Kumaresan, he finds himself torn between his duty and his ideals, sparking a deep inner conflict.

The filmmaker said:“The journey of Viduthalai has been an incredibly special one for me. With Part 2, we've delved even deeper into the story, exploring the complexities of these characters and the world they inhabit. We aimed to showcase the moral and ideological struggles of people fighting for what they believe in while questioning the systemic forces that define their existence.”

“Collaborating with such an extraordinary cast and crew has been an absolute delight, especially with creative maestros like Ilaiyaraaja whose passion was reflected in every beat of the film's music,” he added.

The film will stream on Prime Video from January 19.