Spacex: Starship Explodes Shortly After Test Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- SpaceX announced that its Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn on Friday, forcing the US Administration to divert flights near the site of the explosion.

The 171-foot-tall (52 meters) spacecraft exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos Islands around 8.5 minutes after launch, the Texas-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp. said on its X account.

"Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's flight will help us improve Starship's reliability," according to the manufacturer of the spacecraft owned by Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the FAA, which regulates private launch activities, said it had briefly slowed and diverted planes around the area where space debris was falling, but normal operations had since resumed. (end)

