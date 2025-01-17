Art, Antiques And Fine Jewelry From Northern Virginia Estates Add Quality And Elegance To Quinn's Jan. 24 Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Circa-1960 Lyon & Heily Professional Concertino-style 17-pedal harp. Serial 6139. Carved pine French Renaissance decoration with gilding and stenciling. Size: 713⁄4in x 391⁄2in. Includes original case. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000

14K yellow necklace with approx. 247 cts of cabochon emeralds; 4.57 cttw diamonds. Estimate: $2,500-$3,000

Abraham Patton and Samuel G. Jones, Philadelphia, tall-case clock, circa 1798-1814. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

Pair of large 20th-century Nepalese gilt copper figures of Vajrapani (protectors of Buddha) wearing elaborate headpieces and body adornments. Size: 35in x 271⁄2in x 81⁄2in. Lot estimate: $2,000-$4,000

Rolex 41mm Oyster Perpetual Datejust wristwatch M126300-0006. COSC Superlative Chronograph Certified, Rolex Caliber 3235. Rolex box, tags, original sales receipt. Estimate: $8,000-$8,500

- Matthew Quinn, Executive VP, Quinn's Auction GalleriesFALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In its own way, each of the 294 lots in Quinn's January 24th Fine and Decorative Arts Auction reflects the gracious interior décor of homes in Northern Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as their owners' refined taste in luxury goods. The online, phone and absentee-only event offers a diverse selection from upscale estates and residences that includes American, European and Asian artworks; antique furniture, fine jewelry, watches and silver.Jewelry is, in fact, one of the featured categories of the sale and is led by a coveted Rolex 41mm Oyster Perpetual Datejust wristwatch M126300-0006. It has a white dial, silver luminous hands and markers; and a sapphire crystal with the date appearing at the 3 o'clock position. Additional features include a cyclops lens, screw-down crown and case-back, polished stainless-steel bezel, 31-jewel self-winding automatic movement, and fold-over Oyster clasp. The Swiss-made treasure is COSC Superlative Chronograph Certified and Rolex Caliber 3235. Accompanied by its Rolex box, tags, and original sales receipt, it comes to auction with an $8,000-$8,500 estimate.Capturing the very essence of luxury, a 14K yellow gold, emerald and diamond necklace is designed with approximately 247 carats of cabochon emeralds graduated from 4.5mm to 7.5mm in three strands measuring approximately 16.0 inches long. The clasp consists of 25 prong-set round and seven baguette diamonds with a center prong-set oval sized approximately 6.0mm by 4.0mm, plus nine mixed-cut emeralds. The total diamond weight is approximately 4.57cttw, and the diamonds have been graded F-G color and VS clarity per an independent third-party appraisal. The necklace's total weight is approximately 37.55dwt. Backed by a third-party appraisal, its estimate is $2,500-$3,000.One can only imagine the stately home in which a Ritter and Sullivan, Baltimore, 5-piece sterling silver tea set might have first served guests. It was made sometime between 1900 and 1915 and was retailed by J S Macdonald Co. The monogrammed (“N”) set is ornately worked in repousse style and consists of a coffee pot, teapot, lidded sugar, creamer, and waste bin (no lid). The ensemble's total weight is 106.65 ozt, and the pre-sale estimate is $3,000-$4,000.The comforting sound of an early American tall-case clock emanates from an Abraham Patton and Samuel G. Jones, Philadelphia, Federal model made circa 1798-1814. Crafted primarily of oak with pine secondary woods, the impressive 95-inch-tall timekeeper has an unmarked hand-painted face with Arabic numerals, a seconds hand, and calendar dial. Its brass works are stamped on verso Patton and Jones, Philadelphia. The case features a broken-arch-type pediment hood with three finials having an inlaid pinwheel on scrolls and a central inlaid eagle after the Great Seal of the United States. Its glass door is flanked by two columns, and its waist has cove molding and string inlay of interlocking arcs over a tombstone door with inlaid shell decoration and canted corners. The turned feet support a raised, stepped base. On the inside of the backboard, it is double-stamped T.S. Brightwell, with an additional handwritten marking that says Joe Day/ Pennsville/ Fayette Co. PA/ June 1st, 1871. With its included pendulum and two weights, the clock is offered with a $2,000-$4,000 estimate.The array of antique furnishings continues with a 19th-century English secretaire bookcase made of mahogany with pine as its secondary wood. Its design elements include a classical open pediment with finial over two astragal glazed doors, and in the lower portion, a drop-front desk over three drawers with lion's head pulls. Raised on turned feet, this 85-inch library essential is estimated at $800-$1,200.A wonderful circa-1960 Lyon & Heily Professional Concertino-style 17-pedal harp is of carved pine with French Renaissance decoration, gilding and stenciling. Measuring 713⁄4in x 391⁄2in, it comes with its original case and will cross the auction block gracefully with a $4,000-$6,000 estimate.A broad variety of fine art is available to collectors or interior designers seeking interesting works by noted artists. An 1870 oil-on-board painting by Ernest van den Kerckhove (Belgian, 1840-1879) is a classical scholar scene depicting the controversial Greek philosopher Diogenes in an inebriated state. Signed and dated at its lower right, the painting measures 18in by 27in (sight); 27in by 36in (framed) and is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.A midcentury aquatint on Japon paper by Salvador Dali (Spanish, 1904-1989) is titled Gluttony and is pencil-signed at its lower right with the additional notation Edition VI/CCV. Executed in 1966, it comes with provenance in the form of papers from Nathan Daniel Isen and Salvador Dali Archives Ltd, which are attached to the frame on verso. Framed and matted, its plate size is 5 3/8in x 71⁄4in, with a sheet size of 12 1/8in x 171⁄2in. Framed, it measures 30in x 34in. Estimate: $800-$1,200At the forefront of nearly four dozen Asian art pieces is a pair of large 20th-century Nepalese gilt copper figures of Vajrapani, Buddhist deities or“Buddhas-to-be” whose responsibility is to protect the Buddha and those who practice his teachings. The figures in this duo assume identical poses and wear elaborate headpieces and body adornments. Sized 35in x 271⁄2in x 81⁄2in, they are entered in the sale with a lot estimate of $2,000-$4,000.The chic Palm Beach set is famously fond of table settings and decorative porcelain wares replicating vegetal forms. A master of this genre is Cliff Lee (b. 1951-), an Austrian-born Taiwanese artist who prodigiously became a neurosurgeon in the United States but later left medicine to pursue his passion for ceramics. His glazed-porcelain works have won many prestigious awards, and most recently, Lee has shown his original creations at the renowned Palm Beach Show. Quinn's January 24 auction includes a Cliff Lee“Cabbage” porcelain vase with a celadon glaze, presented on a matching cabbage-leaf pedestal. It is signed and dated 1994 on its base. A winning bid in the $1,000-$2,000 range is anticipated.Quinn's Friday, January 24, 2025 Fine and Decorative Arts Auction is a remote-bidding event and will start at 10am EST. No live gallery bidding. Bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable, as well as absentee through HiBid (via Quinn's website). To reserve a phone line for bidding on auction day, please complete and submit a phone bidding form at least 24 hours prior to the sale's start. The form is available on Quinn's website or via email request from .... Quinn's helpful client-support team will be on hand at an open gallery preview, Monday, Jan. 20 through and including Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11am- 4pm each day. Quinn's is located at 360 South Washington St., Falls Church, VA 22046. For additional information about any item in the auction or to discuss consigning to a future Quinn's auction, contact Quinn's Director of Fine & Decorative Arts, Corrie Brady, by calling 703-532-5632 ext. 572, or emailing .... The full catalog may be viewed online at: . Visit Quinn's online at .

