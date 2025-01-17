New York Launches Air Taxi For Less Than $100 Per Flight
By Alimat Aliyeva
Blade Urban Air Mobility, which provides helicopter flights
between Manhattan and two nearby airports, will launch a new
service for affluent residents of the New York suburbs, offering
flights to the city center, Azernews reports.
The publication notes that a one-way flight will cost $95.
The agency highlights that the new service will allow affluent
residents of northern New Jersey and Nassau County to reach western
Manhattan in about five minutes, bypassing traffic jams and public
transport.
Earlier, New York became the first city in the United States to
introduce tolls on central roads during rush hour.
This innovative air mobility service represents a growing trend
in urban transportation, offering a fast and exclusive alternative
to traditional methods. The service is expected to cater to busy
professionals and high-net-worth individuals looking to save time
while avoiding the notorious congestion that plagues the city's
roads. Blade's expansion reflects the increasing interest in aerial
taxi services, which are seen as a solution to urban traffic
problems. As cities around the world explore new forms of urban air
mobility, Blade's move could set a precedent for other metropolitan
areas looking to implement similar services.
