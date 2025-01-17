عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New York Launches Air Taxi For Less Than $100 Per Flight

New York Launches Air Taxi For Less Than $100 Per Flight


1/17/2025 3:20:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Blade Urban Air Mobility, which provides helicopter flights between Manhattan and two nearby airports, will launch a new service for affluent residents of the New York suburbs, offering flights to the city center, Azernews reports.

The publication notes that a one-way flight will cost $95.

The agency highlights that the new service will allow affluent residents of northern New Jersey and Nassau County to reach western Manhattan in about five minutes, bypassing traffic jams and public transport.

Earlier, New York became the first city in the United States to introduce tolls on central roads during rush hour.

This innovative air mobility service represents a growing trend in urban transportation, offering a fast and exclusive alternative to traditional methods. The service is expected to cater to busy professionals and high-net-worth individuals looking to save time while avoiding the notorious congestion that plagues the city's roads. Blade's expansion reflects the increasing interest in aerial taxi services, which are seen as a solution to urban traffic problems. As cities around the world explore new forms of urban air mobility, Blade's move could set a precedent for other metropolitan areas looking to implement similar services.

MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109102474


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search