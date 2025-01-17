Lotus Cars Expands Its Footprint In India With New Lotus Centre Launch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 16th January 2025: Lotus Cars, represented by Exclusive Motors in India, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever exclusive showroom, the Lotus Centre, at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone, showcasing Lotus' dedication to expanding its footprint in the Indian and providing enthusiasts with an immersive luxury performance experience. Accompanying the showroom's launch are two eagerly awaited models: the all-electric 2025 Emeya hyper-GT and the enhanced Emira lineup, featuring the high-performance Turbo SE variant. The new Lotus Centre serves as a showcase of British automotive excellence, with a design that reflects Lotus' legacy of cutting-edge engineering and innovative spirit. Integrating sculptural and artistic elements, the showroom's ambiance encapsulates Lotus' dynamic energy, offering an inviting and immersive experience for performance car enthusiasts.



"The launch of the Lotus Centre in New Delhi is a historic step for us at Exclusive Motors," said Satya Bagla, Managing Director of Exclusive Motors India. "We are thrilled to bring the brand's distinguished engineering and craftsmanship to Indian roads, allowing our customers to connect with Lotus' spirit of innovation and performance like never before."



Unveiling the 2025 Emeya: Lotus' Fastest Hyper-GT



Exclusive Motors, the authorised official partner of Lotus Cars in India, has proudly unveiled the 2025 Emeya-the first electric hyper-GT from Lotus. This model is part of Lotus' ambitious vision to transform into an all-electric global luxury brand, expanding its lineup of next-generation hyper electric vehicles. Emeya exemplifies Lotus' design and engineering DNA, integrating the latest technologies to redefine the electric car experience. Combining Lotus' signature dynamic performance with top-tier refinement, comfort, usability, and connectivity, Emeya delivers the ultimate grand touring experience. Offered in six striking colours-Boreal Grey, Fireglow Orange, Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, and Kaimu Grey-Emeya retains Lotus' core values of power, precision, and dynamic handling. It includes advanced aerodynamic features such as an active front grille, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler, all contributing to ride and handling excellence. Its muscular wheel arches, a hallmark of Lotus design, pay homage to the brand's racing heritage from the 1950s and 1960s. As Lotus' most advanced electric hyper-GT, the 2025 Emeya offers an exhilarating 905 bhp, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds. With a rapid-charging capability on a 400-kW DC charger that powers the battery from 10% to 80% in just 14 minutes, Emeya sets a new standard in sustainable luxury and electric mobility.



"The introduction of the Emeya to our lineup in India marks a key moment for Lotus Cars as we expand our EV lineup." said Dan Balmer, President & CEO of Lotus Cars – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. "We are confident our Hyper-GT will exceed the expectations of our customers in India and help us grow market share in this ever-evolving luxury segment."



Revamped 2025 Emira Lineup, Featuring the Turbo SE



Alongside the debut of Emeya, Lotus has introduced the refreshed 2025 Emira lineup in India, which now features the high-performance Emira Turbo SE. This latest variant accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 290 km/h, underscoring Lotus' commitment to performance, agility, and driver satisfaction. The 2025 Emira lineup includes the Emira Turbo, Emira Turbo SE, and Emira V6-building upon the strong legacy of the Emira First Edition and Emira V6 First Edition, which have captivated driving enthusiasts globally since their respective launches. Each model embodies Lotus' iconic engineering precision and dynamic handling, enhanced with new levels of performance, design, and aerodynamic prowess. Customers can choose between the supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine in the Emira V6, available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and the 4-cylinder variable geometry turbocharged engine in the Emira Turbo and Turbo SE, which feature an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

