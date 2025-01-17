GUTHRIE OFFERS LANDMARK SIGN-ON BONUS IN ONGOING NURSE RECRUITMENT EFORTS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Binghamton, N.Y. / Sayre, Pa, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie has announced details of a major nurse recruitment campaign for Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

For a period of 90 days, beginning Dec. 20, Guthrie is offering up to a $75,000 sign-on bonus to new, experienced full-time operating room registered nurses (RN). A sign-on bonus of up to $50,000 will be offered for the same operating room locations to RNs who have at least one year of nursing experience not related to the operating room.

Market-competitive compensation strategies are key to maintaining adequate staffing with permanent, full-time nurses in favor of traveling agency staff.

“The national nurse shortage did not end with the pandemic,” said Barry A. McElyea, MSN, RN, CNOR, NE-BC, FACHE, Vice President, Surgical Services, The Guthrie Clinic.“In a very competitive environment, this bonus shows our commitment to build teams that will continue to offer safe, high-quality care.”

Along with the enhanced $75,000 and $50,000 sign-on bonuses for targeted operating room RN positions, Guthrie will continue to offer up to a $25,000 sign-on bonus for other experienced RNs in other areas.

Additionally, as a thank you for helping us solidify our operating room nursing teams in Binghamton and Sayre, we are offering a $20,000 bonus for existing caregivers who refer nurses who are hired into those identified areas.

Guthrie is excited about these initiatives and believes they will further strengthen our nursing teams, enhancing our ability to provide exceptional care to our patients. It is further evidence of our commitment to make Guthrie a Best Place to Work and Build a Career. To find out more about career opportunities at Guthrie, visit .

###

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic's more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers eleven residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.



