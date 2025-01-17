Major League Cricket Names Johnny Grave As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grave brings nearly 25 years of leadership experience in international cricket. As CEO of West Indies (CWI) for the past seven years, Grave enhanced the governance, cultivated a high-performance culture, and maximized the commercial and cricketing opportunities for the organization. He also oversaw three World Cups hosted in the West Indies and was the T20 CEO for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup co-hosted with the U.S. this past June. As Commercial Director at the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) in England for 10 years, he drove strategic planning, growth, and operational management.

"The MLC Board is excited to welcome Johnny as the new CEO of Major League Cricket," said Anurag Jain, Board of Directors Member and Human Resources Committee Member of MLC and Co-owner of the Texas Super Kings. "His deep understanding of the sport, vision for the future, and expertise in sports management will be invaluable as we continue to grow the sport across the United States and prepare for cricket to be on the global stage during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles."

"We are confident that Johnny's leadership will be a key driver as we continue to grow Major League Cricket," said Venky Harinarayan, Board of Directors Member of MLC. "His extensive experience in international cricket and deep connections within the global cricketing community will be crucial as we expand the league, enhance our partnerships, and increase fan engagement in the U.S."

Within the position as CEO of MLC, Grave will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of MLC's operations, including league expansion, team development and strategic partnerships. He will focus on further strengthening MLC's position as the premier professional cricket league in the United States.

"I am honored to lead the league at this transformative time," said Grave. "Cricket is beloved globally and I am thrilled to see its fan base growing rapidly in the United States. I look forward to working with the MLC team to help elevate the league, engage with fans, and build a thriving, sustainable future for cricket in America."

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for MLC as the league enters its third season and prepares for expansion in the U.S. market with plans to expand to more cities in the coming years. Cricket is being re-introduced at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California after it was last played in the Summer Olympics in 1900. With plans to expand to more cities in the coming years, MLC is poised to become a central figure in the global cricket ecosystem.

MLC's 2025 season opens in June with ticket sales beginning in May. For more information about MLC and to purchase tickets, please visit majorleaguecricket .

