Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Roof Trim/Flashing-Like Product (TLS-4023)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "With over a decade in the aluminum I recognized a gap in effective repair solutions for premature leaks. I developed this product to address and prevent these issues."," said an inventor, from

Sebring, Fla., "This product uniquely addresses the prevalent issue of premature aluminum roof leaks while offering a cost effective repair solution over traditional costly replacements

The patent-pending invention provides an improved trim/flashing-like building construction product to stop leaks and provide extended waterproofing service. In doing so, it offers an alternative to current rolled peel-and-stick tape or aluminum tape products. As a result, it provides added protection. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, metal roofers, metal siding installers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4023, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

