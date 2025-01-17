Mehbooba Mufti Slams J&K Govt Over Transfer Of ACB Official

The has ordered the repatriation of ACB SSP Abdul Wahid, designated as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), to the Home Department as part of a rejig in the anti-graft body.

Wahid was investigating alleged in the Srinagar Smart City Project and recently booked two of its senior officers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases.

“The removal of Abdul Wahid & his colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes nexus between the corrupt & most powerful,” Mufti said in a post on X.

She said the act of“punishing the whistleblower” has revealed the government's true intentions behind using various agencies including the ACB to raid properties of Kashmiris“under the guise of corruption investigations”.

“Raises questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability,” the former chief minister added.

