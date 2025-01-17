Mehbooba Mufti Slams J&K Govt Over Transfer Of ACB Official
Date
1/17/2025 6:13:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples' Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said Friday the transfer of an Anti-Corruption Bureau official, who was probing a case, exposes a“nexus” between the corrupt and most powerful, and raises questions about the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment to justice and accountability.
The government has ordered the repatriation of ACB SSP Abdul Wahid, designated as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), to the Home Department as part of a rejig in the anti-graft body.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wahid was investigating alleged corruption in the Srinagar Smart City Project and recently booked two of its senior officers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The removal of Abdul Wahid & his colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes nexus between the corrupt & most powerful,” Mufti said in a post on X.
She said the act of“punishing the whistleblower” has revealed the government's true intentions behind using various agencies including the ACB to raid properties of Kashmiris“under the guise of corruption investigations”.
Read Also
Omar Doing Everything To Normalise Art 370 Revocation: Mufti
Tragedy Caused by LA Wildfires Should Prompt Reflection On Gaza Destruction: Mehbooba
“Raises questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability,” the former chief minister added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17012025000215011059ID1109100997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.