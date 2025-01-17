Bitmart Research Releases "AI Agents: 2024 Status And 2025 Outlook" Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart Research, the research arm of BitMart Exchange , has unveiled its latest report, " AI Agents: 2024 Status and 2025 Outlook ," highlighting the evolution of AI Agents from tools to collaborative multi-agent ecosystems. The report explores their immense potential in blockchain, DeFi, and DAO applications.

The report emphasizes 2025 as a pivotal year for AI Agent breakthroughs, driven by technology advancements enabling diverse, real-world applications. By integrating with blockchain, AI Agents will enhance user experiences, streamline operations, and improve the efficiency of smart contracts, fund management, and governance in decentralized organizations. Looking ahead, AI Agents are set to become essential Web3 infrastructure, driving innovation and enriching decentralized ecosystems.

Click here to read the full report: @BitMartResearch/ai-agent-current-status-in-2024-and-outlook-for-2025-9b9f8492d9db .

