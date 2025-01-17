Redmond Police Department Partners With Forcemetrics To Enhance Real-Time Decision-Making For Public Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Redmond Department is proud to announce a new partnership with ForceMetrics , the leading decision-assist public safety platform, to enhance real-time decision-making and improve community safety.This collaboration will equip Redmond police officers and dispatchers with advanced technology, providing real-time safety and social needs information during 911 interactions. By integrating this platform, officers will have immediate access to critical information, enabling them to respond more effectively to incidents throughout the city."Our top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of the Redmond community," said Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "By partnering with ForceMetrics, we are providing our officers with cutting-edge tools that enhance their ability to make informed decisions, leading to safer outcomes for both our officers and the public."Implementing ForceMetrics' technology aligns with Redmond PD's ongoing efforts to leverage advanced solutions to enhance public safety. The department has been at the forefront of adopting innovative technologies, including the successful integration of drones in their Drones as First Responders (DFR) program in April 2024."We're honored to work with the Redmond Police Department, an agency that has proven itself time and again to be an innovation leader in public safety," said Andre McGregor, CEO of ForceMetrics. "Our mission is to empower first responders with the information they need to make safer decisions in real-time, and we're excited to support Redmond PD in their commitment to community safety."The system quickly aggregates and analyzes data from multiple internal sources, delivering insights that support responsible and effective policing. "Integrating ForceMetrics into our operations will improve our response capabilities and help build greater trust within the community," Chief Lowe added. "By making more informed decisions, we can ensure that our actions are transparent, effective, and respectful of the community we serve."The partnership represents a significant step forward in the Redmond Police Department's mission to provide exceptional public safety services through innovation and collaboration. For more information, visit

