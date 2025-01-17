Independence Pet Holdings Announces Sabia Schwarzer As Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are beyond excited to welcome Sabia Schwarzer to the IPH Executive Team," said Dirk Beeckman, Executive Chairman of IPH. "Her exceptional ability to build trust with key stakeholders and craft compelling narratives will be instrumental as we continue to grow and connect with pet parents worldwide. Sabia's leadership will help us solidify IPH's position as a trusted partner in the pet ecosystem."

Sabia shared her enthusiasm about the opportunity, saying, "I am thrilled to join IPH, a company focused on the well-being of pets and pet parents. In a world that can sometimes feel uncertain, pets bring comfort and play a crucial role in supporting mental health and overall wellness. I'm eager to collaborate with my new colleagues across the IPH brands to make a meaningful impact."

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings , Inc.

is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands and services across insurance, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond throughout North America.

