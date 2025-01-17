Namebadges Expands Shipping Services To Mexico And Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Namebadges, a leading provider of customizable name badges and identification solutions, is excited to announce its expanded shipping services to Mexico and Canada. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide high-quality, personalized products to businesses and organizations across North America.

"We are thrilled to extend our services to customers in Mexico and Canada," said James Peterson, President at Namebadges. "Our goal has always been to help businesses and individuals create professional, customized name badges that enhance their brand and improve customer interactions. Expanding our shipping capabilities allows us to reach even more customers who value quality and convenience."

Customers in Mexico and Canada can now enjoy:



Customizable Options: A wide range of name badge designs, materials, and finishes to suit every need.

Fast and Reliable Shipping: Efficient delivery to ensure orders arrive on time.

Dedicated Customer Support: Assistance from our knowledgeable team to ensure a seamless ordering process. Design your name badges online:

Upload your logo and try all the different options before you order!

NameBadges is your destination for fully customized & professionally crafted name badges. Created with today's computer savvy user in mind, the website aims to streamline the ordering process for customers and allows them to design their name badge themselves using the Online Virtual Badge Designer.

The designer features cutting-edge design capabilities, and both trendy and traditional material options like wood, plastic, chalkboard and metal.

To celebrate the launch of shipping to Mexico and Canada, Namebadges is offering a special discount for first-time international customers. Visit

to learn more and place your order today.

Use discount code WELCOME-15 at checkout and receive 15% off your first order!

For media inquiries, please contact: Molly Peterson

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Namebadges

***@namebadges

9206867000

