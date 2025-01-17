Æsir Secures Major U.S. Navy Contract To Expand Battery Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Æsir Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a Firm-Fixed-Price Contract from BlueForge Alliance

- Randy MooreJOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Æsir Technologies , Inc., a leading provider of advanced battery solutions, has been awarded a Firm-Fixed-Price Contract from BlueForge Alliance to expand its production capacity capabilities around the advanced 1,100 Ah Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) Battery Cell that provides improved high-rate performance and long cycle life, intended for use in subsurface naval applications. This expansion will increase production capabilities significantly to meet the Navy 's shipbuilding demands.To accommodate this growth, Æsir will obtain state-of-the-art equipment and expand its Joplin manufacturing facility footprint. The company will also undergo a rigorous qualification process to ensure that the Large-Format NiZn Battery Cells produced with the new equipment will meet the stringent standards required by the U.S. Navy.“We are honored to be selected by the Navy to increase our production capacity for this critical technology,” said Randy Moore, CEO at Æsir.“This expansion will not only benefit the Navy but also position Æsir as an industry leader in advanced Nickel-Zinc battery solutions.”This strategic partnership between Æsir and the Navy will enhance operational capabilities by providing a reliable supply of high-performance batteries.

