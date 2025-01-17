CBI Court Sentences Two Convicts To 5-Year Jail For Insurance Fraud

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) A Special CBI court in Ahmedabad sentenced two accused, including a surveyor of an insurance company, to five years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 17.2 lakh for fraudulent claims of Rs 9 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Those sentenced to jail included Hasan Abu Soni, a partner in Marks Chemical and S.R.J Associates, and Sanjay Ramesh Chitre, surveyor/loss assessor, said the official in a statement.

The CBI registered the case on January 30, 2003, against the then Senior Divisional Manager of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (NIACL), Divisional Office, Navsari, along with the convicts.

It was alleged that the Senior Divisional Manager entered a criminal conspiracy and in collusion with the private persons/accused sanctioned insurance claims based on forged documents, thus, causing loss to the tune of Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 4.94 lakh to the New India Assurance Co. Ltd. in two policies.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed charge sheets on June 24, 2005, against the accused, including the convicted accused.

During the trial, 38 prosecution witnesses were examined, and 255 documents/exhibits were relied upon in support of the charges against the accused in the case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using forged documents as genuine to obtain insurance claims.

The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly. Charges against the accused the then public servant were abated as he died during trial.

In a separate matter, the CBI on Thursday booked an assistant post-master in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man who wanted to withdraw Rs 1,50,000 from the Public Provident Fund account of his late father.

Assistant post-master Vijay Kumar Singh Jadon was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint of Vivek Pratap Singh, a resident of Jatau in district Firozabad.