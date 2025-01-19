African Youth, Driving Force For Development Of World's 'Youngest' Continent

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Jan 19 (IANS) On a sleek train between Nairobi and Mombasa, young stewards warmly welcome passengers. In the bustling Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, young workers proudly produce goods stamped with "Made in Africa." In Nigeria, young employees efficiently manage parcel deliveries at a booming logistics hub.

Across the continent, young people are not just participants, they are catalysts accelerating Africa's transformation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the African Union (AU) and the African Development Bank, Africa is home to the youngest population in the world, with over 400 million people aged 15 to 35 and its youth population is expected to surpass 830 million by 2050.

This demographic, fueled by the digital revolution and a shift toward green energy, is unlocking new opportunities on the continent.

By collaborating with global partners like China, African nations are tapping into this demographic dividend, empowering their youth to shape a brighter, more innovative future.

According to Statista, an international data and business intelligence platform, Africa's total population exceeded 1.46 billion as of 2023 and is projected to reach about 2.5 billion by 2050.

In "AI and the Future of Work in Africa White Paper," Microsoft estimated that by the end of the 21st century, Africa will be home to almost half of the world's youth population, nearly twice the entire population of Europe.

The strong presence of young workers is invigorating traditional sectors such as agriculture, industry and services while accelerating the development of emerging sectors like the digital economy, and renewable energy and artificial intelligence (AI). Furthermore, these young generations serve as a major consumption force, contributing to the growing attraction of the African market.

Youth are a crucial driving force for Africa's socio-economic development, said Liu Tiannan, associate professor at the French Department of Foreign Languages Faculty and director of the African Studies Institute at the University of International Relations in China.

"The youth bulge in Africa could prove to be the regions' most valuable asset moving forward" as other regions of the world grapple with population ageing and labour shortages, said the International Labour Organization in its report titled "Global Employment Trends for Youth 2024."

At Yaxare, an herbal tea company based in the Gambian capital Banjul, 33-year-old founder Fatoumata Njie oversees the packaging of her products, which have gained popularity among local consumers largely due to the integration of digital technologies in her business management.

To enhance the quality and yield of local medicinal herbs, Njie developed a mobile application called "Happy Farm," helping farmers improve soil quality and boost harvests. Meanwhile, she regularly orders packaging and tea processing equipment from e-commerce platforms to deliver attractive, high-quality products to her customers.

Thanks to digital transformation, the daily lives of many young Africans like Njie are undergoing a significant shift. Across the continent, e-commerce and digital finance are making impressive strides, while mobile payments are rapidly expanding. As communication infrastructure continues to improve, new job and entrepreneurial opportunities are increasing for Africa's youth.

Meanwhile, more young Africans are increasingly engaging in the energy transition, particularly amid the escalating threat of climate change. They are driving innovation in energy technologies and supporting the electrification of rural areas, helping steer the continent toward a green economy.

Doreen Orishaba, managing director at BasiGo, a Kenyan company specializing in new-energy vehicles, has spent over a year promoting Chinese electric buses in Rwanda, where fuel imports are expensive and fuel consumption is high due to the mountainous roads. Her efforts have raised awareness among local bus operators about the environmental and economic benefits of these vehicles, prompting their order of more than a hundred electric buses.

"For every bus BasiGO puts on a Rwandan road, we are helping mitigate up to 30 tons of CO2 emissions," she said.

Liu said that for Africa's youth potential to become a true demographic dividend, it is essential to improve the education system, enhance skill development, expand employment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship among young people.

Henok Amanuel Emiru, a 26-year-old Ethiopian student, never imagined he would win the highest distinction among African candidates at the Belt and Road International Skills Competition hosted in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality last June.

This success is the result of training at the Ethiopian Luban Workshop, designated by the AU Headquarters as a high-quality skill-training centre for the entire African continent. Through the shared expertise of his instructors, Emiru gained a mastery of techniques at the vocational training workshop.

The Luban Workshop is just a microcosm of Sino-African cooperation in youth education. Over the next three years, China will continue implementing Future of Africa, a project for China-Africa cooperation on vocational education, building schools of engineering technology with African countries, establishing or upgrading 10 Luban Workshops and 20 schools, and providing training opportunities with programs for youth development.

African countries are also making efforts to empower youth through tailored development programs, such as Morocco's government plan to invest 14 billion Moroccan dirhams (1.4 billion U.S. dollars) in youth employment, Senegal's National Youth Development Program 2025-2029, and Zambia's digital and green skills training projects until 2027.

"Together, we can build a continent where young people are at the forefront of innovation, governance and sustainable development," said Chido Mpemba, the AU youth envoy.