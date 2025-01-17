CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS 2024 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HILLSDALE, Mich., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, (OTCQX: CNBB ), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Earnings during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.4 million, a decrease of $72,000 from the $2.5 million earned during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Due to the previously reported buyback of shares completed in September of this year, the basic earnings per share increased to $1.20 during the three months ended December 31, 2024, up $0.03 from $1.17 during the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") reported net income of $11.6 million, an increase of $971,000, or 9.1%, from the $10.6 million earned during the year ended December 31, 2023. Basic earnings per share increased to $5.42 during the year ended December 31, 2024, up $0.51 from $4.91 during 2023.

The annualized return on average assets (ROA) decreased to 0.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, down 5 basis points ("BPs") or 6.0% from 0.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The annualized return on average equity (ROE) decreased to 9.87% for the current quarter, down from 10.63% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

ROA increased to 0.93% from the 0.89% for the year ended December 31, 2023. ROE increased to 11.74% for 2024, up from 11.55% during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Book value per share increased to $48.65 at December 31, 2024, up $4.74, or 10.8%, from $43.91 at December 31, 2023.

"The results from the strategic steps we took over this past year exceeded the return on equity & net interest margin that we expected for 2024," said Joseph R. Williams, President and CEO.

"Furthermore, we continued to invest in talent and our banking teams generated a steady volume of attractive lending opportunities while maintaining our strong underwriting culture and overall credit quality."



"Our entire team has continued to focus on relationship banking, which includes bringing more of our existing Clients' deposit relationships into CNB while doing the same with new Clients," Williams added.

"We have successfully utilized our model to move into new markets and we expect to continue to grow in those communities as well as within our existing footprint in the next year and beyond."



Financial Highlights



Total assets increased year-over-year $34.3 million, or 2.8%, to $1.28 billion.

Net loans increased $78.5 million, or 8.2%, to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $954.6 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased approximately $23.7 million, or 2.2%, to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2024.

Book value per share increased $4.74, or 10.8%, to $48.65 at December 31, 2024, up from $43.91 at December 31, 2023.

The Company completed a tender offer to repurchase 145,000 shares in the third quarter of 2024 paying its shareholders $38.50 per share. Total shares outstanding are 2,078,157 as of December 31, 2024.

Net income decreased $72,000, 2.9%, to $2.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 but basic EPS increased $0.03, or 2.6%, to $1.20 from $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.1 million to $11.4 million while for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 net interest income increased $3.9 million or 9.6%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased approximately $219,000 to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For 2024, pre-tax, pre-provision income was $15.4 million, compared to $13.8 million for 2023, and increase of 11.1%.

