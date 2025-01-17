Blockchain Visionary And Transform Group Founder Michael Terpin Joins CPAI Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment follows recent launch of the $CPAI token, which grants holders access to CPAI's transaction reconciliation services powered by AI

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAI , the AI powered tax reconciliation, preparation and filing platform, has announced the appointment of seasoned blockchain visionary Michael Terpin to its Advisory Board.

An early and enthusiastic believer in blockchain, Michael's recently released book"Bitcoin Supercycle: How the Crypto Calendar Can Make You Rich ," was the best-selling new release in Amazon's Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency section.

CPAI addresses critical shortcomings in traditional tax software, which have struggled to keep up with the rapid evolution of the crypto landscape. Legacy solutions, which are often rigidly coded and unable to adapt to the complexities of DeFi, fail to account for the intricate nuances of crypto trading. CPAI leverages cutting-edge Generative AI Models, that have been trained on over $1 billion in transactions reconciled manually by the Moontax team over the past three years, to handle complete data reconciliation for complex crypto activity, providing users with precise and compliant tax filing support.

The addition of renowned cryptocurrency entrepreneur and investor Michael Terpin to CPAI's Advisory Board represents a strong seal of approval for the platform's category-leading solution from one of the crypto industry's most respected investors and advisors. Having supported the high-profile launches of early cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Augur, Bancor, Gnosis, Neo and Tether, Michael Terpin has a demonstrable track record in backing industry disruptors with long term viability.

The appointment comes just weeks after the launch of the $CPAI token, which grants holders access to CPAI's crypto transaction reconciliation services powered by AI, right in time for the upcoming US tax season. With the explosive growth of the crypto market following November's US election, CPAI ensures users can streamline their tax filings and avoid overpaying, offering precise transaction labeling in order to help holders uphold their own personal tax compliance.

CPAI token holders will receive priority access to the CPAI crypto transaction reconciliation platform, which includes an AI-powered tax software, access to an ecosystem of professional reconciliation services, and expert legal guidance – ensuring individuals and businesses never overpay on their crypto taxes, and can file with confidence. The CPAI token promises extensive utility for holders, including eligibility for 15% discounts on white glove services. Those services include data reconciliation, legal opinions, and filing services from crypto tax specialists at MoonTax and Olson & Partners Law .

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Terpin – a bonafide industry heavyweight – to our Advisory Board,” said CPAI Founder Derek Wride.“Michael's expert counsel and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we execute our 2025 roadmap, and underline our credentials as the crypto tax platform of choice for investors across the industry spectrum.”

“Amidst the ongoing bull market, the launch of CPAI is a total game-changer for crypto enthusiasts, alleviating the stress of calculating taxes across wallets, exchanges and DeFi protocols,” said Michael Terpin.“Having received strong early market validation, CPAI is at the vanguard of innovation when it comes to streamlining crypto tax filing, and I look forward to supporting the team in steering their inevitable growth trajectory.”

The CPAI team comprises high-level tax attorneys and seasoned crypto natives with deep expertise in tax law. CPAI Founder Derek Wride is also CEO of MoonTax, as well as Partner at Olson & Partners Law , and Advisor at the Utah Blockchain Coalition. His CPAI Co-founder Ephraim Olson is a Harvard trained tax attorney and also serves as Managing Partner at Olson & Partners Law.

About CPAI

CPAI is the first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when users need something extra. The CPAI token is the gateway to a comprehensive crypto tax accounting network, with holders receiving priority access to the CPAI crypto transaction reconciliation platform, which provides AI-powered tax software, professional reconciliation services, and expert legal guidance.

About Michael Terpin:

Michael Terpin is founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, a leading blockchain advisory firm and venture studio, and Transform Studios, a Bermuda-based blockchain incubator. Terpin also founded and remains chairman of the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, representing more than half the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector, excluding bitcoin. He is well known for high-profile launches of early cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Augur, Bancor, Gnosis, Neo and Tether. Terpin started CoinAgenda, the oldest continually operating global conference series in the cryptocurrency sector, in 2014, which evolved into Tokenize Conference, with high-profile events in Dubai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Monaco and San Juan. He co-founded BitAngels, the world's first angel network for digital currency startups, in May, 2013, which has expanded to 25 city chapters. His venture studio incubated Content Syndicate/Blockchain Wire and blockchain-based sustainability platform, OpenCarbon. A prolific angel investor, he is also a general partner at digital asset fund managers Alpha Transform Holdings and Tradecraft Capital; senior advisor and LP at Alphabit Fund and LP at four other crypto funds. He also co-founded and profitably exited the Dapps Fund, one of the first cryptocurrency venture funds, in March, 2014. He also manages investments for his family office, Transform Capital.

