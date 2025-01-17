Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Showcase The Future Of Mobility At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, 17 January 2025: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to redefine the future of mobility at the highly anticipated Bharat Mobility Global 2025. HMSI will showcase several innovative and technologically advanced products at the Expo, scheduled from January 17-22, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, reflecting its commitment to innovation and sustainability.



Leading the Honda pavilion will be the all-new ACTIVA e: and QC1 electric scooters, the introductory prices of which have been announced today. The all-new ACTIVA e: and QC1 have been priced starting at Rs. 1,17,000 and Rs. 90,000, ex-showroom Bengaluru, respectively. The company has also introduced Care Packages for the EVs, designed to safeguard their overall value and enhance vehicle longevity.



Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“At Honda, we believe in shaping the future of mobility through continuous innovation and customer-centric approach. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is the perfect platform to showcase our efforts towards carbon neutrality and providing sustainable mobility solutions. With ACTIVA e: and QC1, we are introducing two diverse technologically advanced electric two-wheelers catering to different customer needs. The ACTIVA e:'s swappable battery technology offers a stress-free solution to our customers as Honda takes full responsibility for battery management, eliminating concerns about battery deterioration. HMSI is focused on protecting the asset through best-in-class maintenance ensuring extended vehicle value and the joy of ownership. We aim to achieve this by providing high-quality products and after-sales Care Packages for comprehensive protection and superior ownership experience for EV customers.”



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The all-new ACTIVA e: with swappable battery technology and QC1 with fixed battery set-up have been designed keeping in mind the diverse needs of Indian consumers, offering the perfect blend of world-class quality, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. We are confident that these models will resonate with customers across the nation. With the introduction of Care Packages, which includes benefits like 5-year worry-free service, road-side assistance (RSA) & extended warranty, we aim to inspire trust and demonstrate Honda's unwavering commitment to a greener tomorrow for customers. At this introductory product price, we are also offering Care Package free for 1-year to enhance customer experience. We are excited to lead the charge towards a sustainable and connected tomorrow, creating a revolution in mobility.”



ACTIVA e: and QC1: Redefining India's Urban Mobility



Marking a pivotal moment in HMSI's journey towards sustainable mobility, the all-new ACTIVA e: and QC1 aim to redefine urban transportation in the country. Bookings for both the EVs are already open in select cities across the country. Customers can book by paying a nominal amount of Rs. 1,000 only.



The ACTIVA e: will be available in three cities in the first phase with deliveries starting in Bengaluru from February 2025 and in Delhi & Mumbai from April 2025 onwards. QC1 will be available in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. Both the EVs will be offered in five colours - Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue.



HMSI is offering these models with a standard 3-year/50,000 km warranty while the complimentary Care Package provides 3-free periodic maintenance services and free roadside assistance (RSA) for the first year and a 24x7 dedicated call centre facility. The complimentary Care Package also offers SaaS (Software as a Service) for ACTIVA e: RoadSync Duo variant for the first year. Moreover, to elevate the customer experience and offer peace of mind, HMSI also introduced a Care Plus Package with pan-India validity for the ACTIVA e: and QC1. The Care Plus Package has been attractively priced at Rs 9,900 and it will offer benefits like a 5-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) for worry-free service, 5-year RSA, and 5-year warranty (3-year standard + 2-year extended). Elements of Care Plus Package can also be purchased individually by the customer. With this move, HMSI aims to upkeep the health of EV & battery and in turn ensure the longevity of the vehicle.



The all-new ACTIVA e: marks a significant leap into the world of electric mobility while staying true to Honda's iconic legacy. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch TFT display, enabling real-time connectivity through the Honda RoadSync Duo® app, allowing riders to stay connected. Powering the ACTIVA e: is an advanced in-house developed permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that delivers 6 kW* of peak power. It can sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 80 km/h.



The ACTIVA e: redefines convenience in electric mobility with its swappable battery technology. It features Honda Mobile Power Pack e: - a swappable battery system developed by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan and managed by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. The ACTIVA e: is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries, delivering a range of 102 km* on a full charge. For using BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) with the innovative ACTIVA e:, HEID is offering two plans wherein the customers will have to pay a nominal amount of Rs. 1,999 per month (usage of 40 km#/day) and Rs. 3,599 per month (usage of 100 km#/day).



The Honda QC1 is a personal mobility solution, that combines fluidic design and sophisticated engineering. It features a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack that provides a range of 80 km* on a single charge. The QC1 can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes, with a full charge taking 6 hours and 50 minutes.



Powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak output of 1.8 kW*, it achieves a top speed of 50 km/h. The QC1 is equipped with a 5.0-inch all-info LCD display that presents vital vehicle information at a glance, while added features like a USB Type-C outlet for charging devices and a spacious 26-litre under-seat storage space make it ideal for daily commuting.



HMSI at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:



Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Honda India will take a center stage at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing an exciting line-up of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Staying true to its commitment to a greener future with alternative fuel options, the company will showcase the newly launched electric scooters - ACTIVA e: and QC1.



Designed to meet the needs of environmentally conscious riders, India's first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle, the Honda CB300F, will also be on display. The CB300F flex-fuel is an uncompromising street fighter and is compliant with up to E85 fuel (85% ethanol & 15% gasoline).



Adding to the excitement will be the showcase of Motocompacto, a new first- or last-mile personal mobility designed to be both portable and safe. This compact, foldable electric scooter is designed for seeking portability without compromising on style or efficiency. Connected functions of Motocompacto make it possible for the user to predict battery consumption to the destination, thus eliminating the concern of running out of charge while on the move. Despite its lightweight and compact dimensions, Motocompacto features a range of up to 12 miles (approx. 19 km) on a full charge and maximum speed of 15 mph (24 km/h).



Honda's Electric Racing Go-Kart is also set to make waves at the Expo, showcasing the company's innovative approach to sustainable performance. Powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries, the Go-Kart delivers impressive acceleration and precision handling, embodying the thrill of racing while maintaining zero emissions. Designed for enthusiasts, it highlights the commitment to integrate green mobility with motorsport excellence. This electric Go-Kart underscores Honda's vision for a cleaner, high-performance future, making it a standout attraction at the expo.



Visitors at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will witness Honda's advanced battery swapping technology at the dedicated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: (BEx station) display. This innovative system enables seamless battery replacement for the ACTIVA e:, reducing downtime and providing unmatched convenience to users. The BEx system can charge multiple units of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: simultaneously and enables smooth battery swapping for users. It also has an autonomous intelligent feature that identifies and charges only fully healthy batteries, ensuring faulty ones remain secured and inaccessible to customers. Live demonstrations of the system will showcase the efficiency and user-friendliness of this technology.



Honda will also host an engagement activity at the booth for everyone. The visitors can make and engage with futuristic design concepts, including live 3D sketching sessions using head-mounted displays. This section will be particularly appealing to youngsters, encouraging them to explore the world of automobile design & innovation by Honda.



At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Honda is proud to reinforce its commitment to road safety through its 'Value Life, Ride Safe' initiative. Designed for all age groups, the activities aim to cultivate a culture of safe and responsible riding. Visitors can engage in interactive road safety games, experience real-life scenarios through simulator riding trainers, and participate in slow riding activities to enhance their skills. Special focus is placed on spreading awareness about the importance of safety gear like using seat belt in cars, and wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers, including specially designed helmets for kids, through engaging displays and demonstrations. Children can enjoy fun, educational activities, while adults can reflect on changing mind-set videos and take a meaningful road safety pledge. To add to the experience, a dedicated selfie zone allows visitors to capture their moments of commitment to road safety. Through these engaging activities, Honda continues to lead the way in creating a safer, more responsible riding community.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...