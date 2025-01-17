New AAPL Book Offers Critical Support For Healthcare Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is proud to announce the release of a groundbreaking new book,

Working with Distressed Physicians: A Guide for Physician Leaders . Co-authored by esteemed experts Charles R. Stoner, DBA, and Jennifer Robin, PhD, this essential resource is poised to become a cornerstone for professionals dedicated to making a lasting positive change in healthcare delivery.

offers a comprehensive blueprint for creating a positive healthcare culture while managing distressed and disruptive behaviors within the workforce. Drawing from lived experiences, the authors explore three critical issues that disrupt workplace harmony and hinder innovation in the healthcare sector. Readers will gain specific considerations, actionable steps, and follow-up measures that can be immediately implemented to drive meaningful and sustainable change.

"This book is not just a guide; it's a call to action for every healthcare leader," says Peter Angood, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president & CEO of AAPL. "By embracing the strategies within, we can empower all types of healthcare leaders to better navigate the complexities of distressed behaviors and ensure a supportive environment for patients and healthcare workers."

Join the movement towards a more resilient and harmonious healthcare workplace.

is an indispensable resource for anyone committed to making a lasting impact in the healthcare industry.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries-including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare.

