K-Beauty Platform Hwahae Surpasses 100,000 MAU Two Months After Global Website Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) hwahae introduced its English-language website in November 2024 to enhance accessibility for global users amid growing international interest in K-beauty. Since its launch, the has experienced rapid growth, surpassing 100,000 MAU. By country, more than 80% of users are based in the United States, followed by Japan and Singapore.

The global website offers key features popular among Korean users, including category-based rankings, the hwahae Awards, cosmetic ingredient insights, and authentic consumer reviews, all translated into English. The platform provides data on over 370,000 cosmetics and 9 million user reviews, leveraging large language models (LLMs) to deliver comprehensive and reliable information.

According to Hwahae, global users spend the most time on the ranking page, reflecting its popularity. hwahae's rankings, based on real user reviews, are widely regarded as one of the most trusted references for Korean consumers when purchasing beauty products and are now available to global audiences.

In Q1 2025, hwahae plans to launch a Japanese version of its global website and introduce a marketing solution in collaboration with global influencers during the first half of the year. These initiatives aim to help Korean beauty brands effectively promote themselves on the international stage.

Furthermore, hwahae is set to expand into the global B2B distribution sector within the year, supporting the growth of K-beauty brands by enhancing their international visibility and providing comprehensive support across marketing, distribution, and other areas.

"Within just two months of our global web launch, we surpassed 100,000 monthly active users, confirming the strong interest of global users in K-beauty. We aim to make this year the starting point for full-scale global expansion and focus on promoting outstanding Korean beauty brands overseas as the 'Netflix of the K-beauty industry,'" said Woong Lee, CEO of hwahae.

