New Cars Global Industry Almanac 2024 | Now Available

The global new cars recorded revenues of $2.41 trillion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Global New Cars industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.3% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 68.9 million units in dominated the global new cars market, capturing the largest market share of 45.8% in 2023.

New cars market consists of the retail sales/registrations of new passenger cars. Passenger cars include saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s, and light pickup vehicles. Market volume refers to the total number of cars sold in a year, while market value is calculated by multiplying the average retail selling price with the market volume. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AvtoVAZ

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Co Ltd

Chery Automobile Co Ltd

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Hyundai Motor Co

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mazda Motor Corp

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

SAIC General Motors Corp Ltd

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

Stellantis NV

Suzuki Motor Corp

Tata Motors Ltd

Toyota Motor Corp Volkswagen AG

