60+ Schools To Participate In Albuquerque School Fair During School Choice Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Students and families of Albuquerque will be able to learn more about the variety of they can select, including magnet schools, private and homeschooling options, and free, public charter schools at the Albuquerque School Fair. This free and family-friendly event will provide parents and caregivers the chance to connect with representatives from 60+ different environments.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Embassy Suites Albuquerque. Focused on the power of school choice and the educational options available in New Mexico, the event will feature fun activities for the family, including face painting and free food, as well as representatives from more than 50 schools, ready to answer questions.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish throughout the event, and on-site advice will be available from Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Empowering parents and caregivers with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their children's education is crucial. The Albuquerque School Fair is a unique opportunity for families to explore the diverse range of PreK–12 options available," said Angela Lopez,

Field Director for Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. "We're excited to provide a space where parents can explore options, meet educators, and find the best educational fit for their children while enjoying a fun and supportive environment."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

This event is hosted by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the primary entity supporting and advocating for charter schools in the Land of Enchantment.

Location Details:

Embassy Suites Albuquerque is located at 1000 Woodward Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The event will take place in the Sandia Ballroom.

Families can RSVP for the event at abqschoolfair or the Spanish page at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-albuquerque-feria-escolar .

For press inquiries, contact Angela Lopez at [email protected] or (505) 660-9496.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED